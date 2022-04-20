Federal funding for residential school survivor support program in Sipekne’katik announced

The federal government visited Sipekne’katik First Nation in Nova Scotia Wednesday to announce $326,700 in funding to help residential school survivors at the First Nation with the trauma of their experience.

Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, outlined the details at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, along with Parliamentary Secretary and Mi’kmaw MP Jaime Battiste, and Kings-East Hants MP Kody Blois.

In a news release, Shubenacadie Residential School survivor and elder Dorene Bernard says the funding will help with research and knowledge gathering with elders.

She says it will also help further fieldwork research at the former residential school site being done through the Shubenacadie Residential School Support Project for Sipekne’katik.

The money is part of $209.8 million Ottawa says it will spend over five years for survivors across Canada.

This is a developing story and will be updated.