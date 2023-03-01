Female boxers take the ring on P.E.I. for the first time in Canada Games history

For the first time in Canada Games history, women are making their way into the boxing rings.

Boxing first debuted at the Canada Games over 50 years ago, but in all that time, only men have competed.

That changed this week, when the women stepped into the ring for the first time ever during the games.

“I feel amazing about it. It's such a privilege to be here and see everyone competing, and just to be in the competition in general,” said Emily Vigneault, a boxer for Team Alberta. “I had such a great time out there, and I can't wait to do it again today."

Women’s boxing already has well-developed national and international tournaments, popular pro organizations, and a spot at the Olympics. However, there’s no multi-sport event like the Canada Games anywhere else in the country.

Coach Jessica Sparrow is a Canadian National Champion. She says she's thrilled about the recognition.

“I think it's so good for the sport,” said Sparrow. “I'm so excited for all the girls that are here to represent their province and I think it's a big step forward for growing our sport and giving people more opportunities."

She said the games give young athletes another chance to test their skills against the best in the country -- a valuable step for those looking to grow to the international level.

"I'm looking to move forward and to be a professional boxer,” said Vigneault. “I really want to experience all those levels, going up and up."

Vigneault won her first fight in the first round, stopped by the referee after a powerful display.

The first ever gold medalist for women's boxing at the Canada Winter Games will be decided on Saturday.