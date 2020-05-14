HALIFAX -- The ferry between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia will reopen to large commercial trucks on Friday, May 15.

In a statement, Northumberland Ferries Limited announced that service for commercial trucks larger than 30 feet in length, and their drivers, will resume on Friday.

“We all understand how vitally important the ferry service is to the economy of eastern P.E.I., and I’m very glad that it will begin its operations. It has obviously been a challenging time for everyone on P.E.I. -- our trucking industry included -- so I know this will come as welcome news to a lot of Islanders," said Lawrence MacAulay, member of parliament for Cardigan, P.E.I.

Service for all other travellers will not resume until inter-provincial travel restrictions are lifted.

Service for trucks will be offered six days a week, from Sunday to Friday, with the ferry departing Wood Islands, P.E.I., at 6:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m., and departing Caribou, N.S., at 11:15 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Traffic will be monitored closely and adjustments to the schedule may be made. Depending on traffic levels, reservations may be required.

"Ensuring Islanders remain healthy and safe has been a priority throughout our response to COVID-19. We have also made every effort to support our business communities and ensure the continued transportation of goods to and from our province. It is welcomed news, especially for Eastern P.E.I. and our trucking industry, that the Wood Islands-Caribou Ferry service will resume this Friday,” said P.E.I. Premier Dennis King in a statement.

Northumberland Ferries says they have a comprehensive COVID-19 management plan to ensure public and employee safety, including health screening, social distancing, use of personal protective equipment and increased sanitation and cleaning. The ferry will not be offering onboard food service for passengers until further notice.