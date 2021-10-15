Festival of Fall Colours scheduled for Wentworth, N.S., this weekend

WENTWORTH, N.S. -

On a sunny Friday, Penny Colpitts was not missing a chance to enjoy the fall scenery.

"It was spectacular and it was beautiful," said Colpitts, who added the setting was enhanced by the sunny skies mixed with beautiful foliage.

"The sun was shining off the trees, and the colours were just perfect," said Colpitts.

CTV Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell said, for those who enjoy the leafy scenery, mid-autumn is the perfect time to get outside before the cold weather comes.

"In general, we hit the peak of fall colours around the Maritimes probably from early to mid-October," said Mitchell. "It does vary a little bit. Some areas in New Brunswick get into their fall colours a bit earlier."

This weekend, Ski Wentworth will be hosting the Festival of Fall Colours and thousands of visitors are expected.

"It's just beautiful, just a beautiful opportunity for families to come out and ride the chair lift up," said Ski Wentworth president Leslie Wilson.

When visitors reach the top of the ski hill, they can then walk down the more than 400 acres of trails, to enjoy the scenery and array of colours.

"The leaves right now are absolutely peaking for this weekend," said Wilson. "Orange, reds and greens. It is just absolutely stunning here at Wentworth."

Colpitts said, given the restricted nature of the ongoing pandemic, enjoying this autumn environment is therapeutic.

"You go up there, you see the colours and the breeze is blowing," said Colpitts.

Colpitts added, she loves it so much that when she goes there, all of her worries disappear.