HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged 15 inmates with attempted murder -- and other crimes -- in connection with a stabbing on Dec. 2 at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth.

"A 46-year-old male inmate was assaulted by a group of inmates," Halifax police said in a news release. "The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital."

The inmate's identity has not been released.

On Thursday, investigators laid the following charges against the 15 individuals:

Conspiracy to commit murder

attempt to commit murder

forcible confinement

aggravated assault

assault with a weapon

resisting/obtructing a peace officer

The people facing charges are:

37-year-old Brian James Marriott

41-year-old Kaz Henry Cox

25-year-old Austin Michael Mitton

32-year-old Andriko Jamal Crawley

24-year-old Wesley Todd Hardiman

32-year-old Colin Eric Ladelpha

32-year-old Kevin Edward Clarke-McNeil

35-year-old Matthew Ross Lambert

27-year-old Robert Victor Fraser

31-year-old Matthew Francis Coaker

29-year-old Kirk Kenman Carridice

32-year-old Omar Orlando McIntosh

40-year-old Geevan Nagendran

40-year-old Sophon Sek

22-year-old Jacob Matthew Lilly.

Lilly has also been charged with assaulting a peace officer.

The accused will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face the charges

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.