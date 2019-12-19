Fifteen inmates face charges of attempted murder after stabbing at Burnside jail
Cells are seen during a media tour of renovations at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged 15 inmates with attempted murder -- and other crimes -- in connection with a stabbing on Dec. 2 at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth.
"A 46-year-old male inmate was assaulted by a group of inmates," Halifax police said in a news release. "The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital."
The inmate's identity has not been released.
On Thursday, investigators laid the following charges against the 15 individuals:
- Conspiracy to commit murder
- attempt to commit murder
- forcible confinement
- aggravated assault
- assault with a weapon
- resisting/obtructing a peace officer
The people facing charges are:
- 37-year-old Brian James Marriott
- 41-year-old Kaz Henry Cox
- 25-year-old Austin Michael Mitton
- 32-year-old Andriko Jamal Crawley
- 24-year-old Wesley Todd Hardiman
- 32-year-old Colin Eric Ladelpha
- 32-year-old Kevin Edward Clarke-McNeil
- 35-year-old Matthew Ross Lambert
- 27-year-old Robert Victor Fraser
- 31-year-old Matthew Francis Coaker
- 29-year-old Kirk Kenman Carridice
- 32-year-old Omar Orlando McIntosh
- 40-year-old Geevan Nagendran
- 40-year-old Sophon Sek
- 22-year-old Jacob Matthew Lilly.
Lilly has also been charged with assaulting a peace officer.
The accused will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face the charges
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.