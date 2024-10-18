Fifth person arrested in shooting that prompted emergency alert in N.B. last month

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that prompted an emergency alert in the Salisbury and Moncton areas of New Brunswick last month. She is the fifth person arrested in connection with the incident.

The woman was arrested on Thursday, said the RCMP in an update to a news release Friday. She was released with conditions and will appear in court at a later date. They did not say what charges she is facing.

The arrest comes after a man was shot on Main Street in Salisbury, N.B., around 7 p.m. on Sept. 16. Police say the 48-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police issued an emergency alert just before 8:30 p.m., warning that they were looking for a person believed to be carrying a firearm with “dangerous intent.”

They arrested two youths later that night, but were still looking for three more people and a pickup truck in connection with the shooting.

Police arrested a female youth in Moncton on Sept. 27. She was released on conditions.

Police arrested 19-year-old Zander Jones in Waterloo, Ont., on Oct. 9. Jones appeared in Moncton provincial court on Oct. 10, when he was charged with discharging a firearm with intent. He was remanded to custody and is scheduled to reappear in court on Nov. 13, 2024.

A 15-year-old boy who was previously arrested appeared in Moncton provincial court on Oct. 2 and was charged with discharging a firearm with intent. He was remanded to custody and was scheduled to appear again in court on Oct. 15.

Police continue to search for a silver 2023 Ford F150 pickup truck. At the time of the incident, it was described as being covered in mud, with a possible Nova Scotia licence plate HDC 958.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

