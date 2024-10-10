N.B. police charge two teens, arrest two youths, search for fifth person in relation to Salisbury-area shooting

Two teenagers are facing charges in connection with a shooting in New Brunswick's Salisbury and Moncton areas that led to an emergency alert last month.

Caledonia Region RCMP responded to a report of a shooting on Main Street in Salisbury around 7 p.m. on Sept. 16.

When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Just before 8:30 p.m., police issued an emergency alert stating they were looking for a person reported to be carrying a firearm with “dangerous intent.” The alert said the person was last seen in the Salisbury and Moncton areas.

Later in the evening, police said two youths were found and arrested on Grub Road in Salisbury in connection with the investigation. One person was released from custody on strict conditions and one was remanded into custody on unrelated matters.

Just after midnight on Sept. 17, the RCMP ended the Alert Ready message for the Moncton and Salisbury areas, stating there was no longer a risk to the public.

Main Street in Salisbury, N.B., is seen on Sept. 17, 2024. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

Two charged

On Wednesday, police say 19-year-old Zander Jones was arrested in Waterloo, Ont. He was transported to New Brunswick where he appeared in Moncton provincial court on Thursday.

Jones was charged with discharging a firearm with intent. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 13.

On Oct. 2, a 15-year-old boy who was previously arrested appeared in Moncton provincial court. He was also charged with discharge of a firearm with intent and was remanded into custody. He is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday.

Police say the identity of the 15-year-old is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Two arrested

Police say a female youth, who cannot be identified under the YCJA, was arrested in Moncton on Sept. 27. She was subsequently released on conditions.

Another male youth, who cannot be identified under the YCJA, was arrested in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., on Sept. 16. That youth was also released on conditions.

Search for fifth suspect and pickup truck

A news release from RCMP says officers are still trying to find 18-year-old Olivia Cotton from Moncton in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Police describe Cotton as about five-foot-six, approximately 97 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Olivia Cotton, 18, from Moncton, N.B., is pictured in a handout photo from RCMP.

Police also continue their search for a silver 2023 Ford F150 pickup truck.

At the time of the incident, police said the truck was covered in mud, with possible Nova Scotia licence plate HDC 958.

Police are asking anyone with information on Cotton's whereabouts or the vehicle to contact New Brunswick RCMP at 888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

