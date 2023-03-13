Final 8 Men’s Basketball Championship returns to Halifax with record attendance
When basketball fan Doobie Taylor saw the crowds and the excitement over the weekend for the U-Sports CIS Final 8 Men’s Basketball Championship in Halifax, he wasn’t surprised.
“I expected it,” said Taylor. “It’s been like that for years.”
From 1984 to 2008 the tournament was held in Halifax.
Over those 24-straight years, hundreds of thousands of fans attended the event -- creating a Maritime basketball tradition.
The 2023 version of the CIS Final 8 returned to Halifax and more than 40,000 fans set a new attendance record.
“The basketball fan came out this weekend,” said event organizer Chris Larsen, who added it was also a business boost for downtown Halifax. “Full hotels and full restaurants.”
Atlantic University Sport president and CEO Phil Currie said when the Final 8 event was pulled from Halifax 15 years ago, it was a controversial move.
“It should never have left,” said Currie. “Strong consideration should be given to bringing it back and keeping it here.”
The Carleton Ravens won their 17th Final 8 Championship title with a 109-104 double overtime-win over the St. Francis Xavier X-Men in the final game of the tournament Sunday.
Taylor said fan support in Halifax is better than in any other part of the country.
“If you can fill a city stadium for amateur sport, I don’t think it should ever leave or have left,” said Taylor.
According to Larsen, the days of hosting national events 24 years in a row are probably over.
“However, our friends at U Sports understand where success is with these tournaments and it is in Halifax,” said Larsen.
Larsen hopes the Final 8 will soon return to Halifax, maybe on a semi-regular basis.
