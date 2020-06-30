ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Newfoundland and Labrador's Crown energy corporation recorded a profit loss of $171 million in the first quarter of 2020, due in part to falling oil prices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nalcor Energy released its financial statements for 2019 and the first quarter of 2020 today, detailing the impact of the pandemic on its operations in the already cash-strapped province.

The loss in the first quarter compares to a $92 million profit in the same period last year.

The company says it was caused by lower profits from electricity sales and oil prices affected by the pandemic and other global events.

Nalcor officials presented the figures in an online livestream instead of an annual general meeting.

CEO Stan Marshall also addressed months of pandemic-related delays at the Muskrat Falls hydro project site in Labrador that could add hundreds of millions in costs to the megaproject that is currently billions over budget.