More than 50 people were forced out of their homes after an early morning fire in downtown Charlottetown.

Tim Mamye, Charlottetown's deputy fire chief, says the fire was brought under control and firefighters were still on scene around 11:45 a.m. looking for hot spots in the building.

"The evacuation went well with the assistance of city police," he said. "It is extensive damage. The roof is practically gone and we've got a lot of fire, heat, smoke and water damage."

Fire officials say everyone made it out safely, but fire has caused extensive damage to the 29-unit, three-storey structure.

"With help from police and firefighters, all tenants were safely evacuated from the three-year-old building soon after the fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)," Dan Bedell, the Atlantic communications director for the Canadian Red Cross said in a news release. "Some had their own vehicles and others were being transported to the PEI office of the Red Cross by taxi or with assistance from the Salvation Army."

Bedell said all tenants of the three-year-old complex are seniors, including some with mobility challenges. "At least one resident also had relatives visiting for the night from out of town," Bedell said.

The Red Cross is offering emergency assistance for those who need it.

"Those requiring emergency assistance have been directed to the Canadian Red Cross building, about a 10-minute drive away on Paramount Drive," Bedell said. "Red Cross volunteers are assessing needs and organizing support ranging from emergency lodging and food to purchases of clothing, replacement medications and other essentials."

Mamye says there is no word yet on the cause of the blaze.

