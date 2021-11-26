Fire destroys commercial lobster plant in New Edinburgh, N.S.

HALIFAX, N.S. -

Three days before dumping day, a fire has destroyed a commercial lobster plant in Nova Scotia’s Digby County.

At approximately 10:10 p.m. Thursday, Meteghan RCMP was dispatched to a report of a fire at a commercial lobster plant on Riverside Rd. in New Edinburgh.

Multiple detachments and several local volunteer fire departments attended the scene. Police say the building was fully engulfed and embers were jumping across the road.

Due to concerns for neighbouring homes and structures, police evacuated residents for their safety until the fire could be extinguished.

The fire was out shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, and the building was destroyed.

Police say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no one was injured. The scene was held overnight as the investigation is ongoing.

According to police, the cause is unknown at this time and it’s too early to say whether the fire is suspicious.