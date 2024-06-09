Fire destroys historic sawmill in Digby County

A historic sawmill and museum on the Meteghan River in Digby County was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.

Meteghan Fire Department chief Kevin Saulnier said a call came in around 4 a.m. about a fire at the Bangor Sawmill Museum.

Saulnier said the building was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on site.

He said no one was injured and crews were able to save some of the artifacts from the museum.

Saulnier said it’s unclear what started the fire.

