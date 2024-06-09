ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Fire destroys historic sawmill in Digby County

    Bangor Sawmill Museum in Digby County destroyed by fire early Saturday. (Courtesy: Facebook/Félix D Comeau) Bangor Sawmill Museum in Digby County destroyed by fire early Saturday. (Courtesy: Facebook/Félix D Comeau)
    Share

    A historic sawmill and museum on the Meteghan River in Digby County was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.

    Meteghan Fire Department chief Kevin Saulnier said a call came in around 4 a.m. about a fire at the Bangor Sawmill Museum.

    Saulnier said the building was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on site.

    He said no one was injured and crews were able to save some of the artifacts from the museum.

    Saulnier said it’s unclear what started the fire.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News