HALIFAX -- A home in Amherst, N.S. was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 3:10 a.m. Saturday, Amherst Fire responded to an alarm at a home on Standish St.

When crews arrived, they found a one-storey home engulfed in flames that were shooting 10 metres into the sky.

20 firefighters from the Amherst Fire Department fought the blaze, and were assisted by several firefighters from the Truemanville Volunteer Fire Department.

It took crews nearly three-and-a-half hours to extinguish the fire. A section of Standish St. was blocked off during that time.

“The building is a total loss,” said Amherst Fire Chief Greg Jones. “The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and none of our firefighters were injured fighting the fire.”

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but is being investigated by the local department.