HALIFAX -- A three-storey farmhouse in Nova Scotia’s Kings County was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze on Charles Keddy Road in Lakeville, N.S. at approximately 2:50 p.m. on April 21.

Kentville Fire Chief Scott Hamilton says the farmhouse was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Hamilton says high winds made the fire spread more easily, including to the nearby woods. Crews from the Department of Lands and Forestry assisted in controlling the spread of the fire.

According to Hamilton, one firefighter was sent to hospital for heat exhaustion. There were no other injuries reported.

The farmhouse was fully destroyed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.