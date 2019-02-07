

CTV Atlantic





A seafood processing plant in Bedec, N.B., has been destroyed by fire.

The fire at Cape Bald Packers started after midnight.

No one was inside the building at the time and no one was injured.

A spokesperson for the company says about 170 people work at the facility.

Doris Losier, a director at Cape Bald Packers, says they are assessing the damage but hope to rebuild.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.