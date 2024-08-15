Fire destroys two small planes and a pair of hangers at N.S. airport
An afternoon fire has destroyed two homebuilt aircraft at an airport east of Windsor, N.S.
The fire broke out in a hanger at the Stanley Airport that housed the planes.
It jumped to a utility shed and then to a second hanger where two other aircraft were stored.
Airport manager Jim Ward told CTV News the two small airplanes in the second hanger were removed from the burning building without being damage.
Both hangers were destroyed.
The homebuilt aircraft lost in the fire were a Rans S-7 and a RV4.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump says he's 'entitled to personal attacks' as he hammers Harris on inflation with grocery props
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said Thursday he thinks he's 'entitled to personal attacks' on his Democratic rival, adding he's 'very angry' at Vice-President Kamala Harris and questioning her intelligence.
Ukraine can use Canadian military equipment inside Russia, Ottawa says
The federal government says the Ukrainian army can use military equipment provided by Canada inside Russia.
Australian weather presenter's panic attack on air sheds light on problem
An Australian weather presenter who suffered a panic attack on air is using the moment to spread awareness about the mental health problem.
What to know about Tim Walz's 1995 drunken driving arrest
Now that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris ' running mate, his drunken driving arrest from 1995 in Nebraska — long before he entered politics — is getting renewed scrutiny.
Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry's death
Five individuals, including two doctors, have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Canada lists old NYC residence for $13M, surpassing cost of new luxury condo
Canada is selling its former Manhattan residence, which used to house its consulate general in New York.
Panda twins are born in Hong Kong to Ying Ying, the world's oldest first-time mom
Hong Kong welcomed the birth of its first locally born giant pandas on Thursday, with their mother becoming the world's oldest first-time mother of its kind on record, the theme park that houses them announced.
Protests sweep India over rape and murder of doctor
Holding candles, hundreds of thousands of women marched through the night in cities across India, to protest the brutal rape and murder of a young female doctor in a hospital.
What we know about Health Canada's response to the new global mpox outbreak
Health Canada says it is 'closely monitoring' the resurgence of mpox cases, after the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know about Canada's response to the current outbreak.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
SIU invokes mandate after police-involved shooting sends youths to hospital
Two youths are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after police fired their guns at them in Innisfil.
-
North York stabbing leaves one person seriously injured
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in North York that left one person injured.
-
Marineland ordered to pay $85K after 3 bears kept in cramped quarters for months
Marineland has been ordered to pay nearly $85,000 in fines and restitution after it was found guilty under Ontario’s animal cruelty laws of three charges related to its care of three black bears.
Calgary
-
Falconridge house fire sends toddler, woman to hospital in stable condition
Two people were taken to hospital in stable condition after a fully-involved house fire in the northeast community of Falconridge on Thursday afternoon.
-
Air quality advisory issued for Calgary amid wildfire smoke
An air quality advisory has been issued for Calgary due to wildfire smoke.
-
Calgary now planning to repair 21 segments of Bearspaw feeder main later this month
Calgary city crews will now be repairing 21 pipe segments on the Bearspaw feeder main later this month – five more than initially thought.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier says legislation on school pronouns coming after September
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will introduce legislation on pronouns in schools after classes begin in September.
-
$190K raised for father and son who were struck by a vehicle in Sherwood Park
The community is rallying around a Sherwood Park man and his son who were hit by a vehicle earlier this week.
-
Larry Thompson to focus on 'double E' brand as new Edmonton Elks owner
Larry Thompson was introduced as the new owner of the Edmonton Elks on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Man charged in West Island shootout renounces right to bail hearing
The man accused of starting the shootout in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Montreal's West Island renounced his right to a bail hearing in court on Thursday.
-
Tuberculosis cases detected at Bordeaux Prison
Two cases of tuberculosis have been detected at Bordeaux Prison, also known as the Montreal Detention Centre, since the start of summer, according to exclusive reporting by Noovo Info.
-
Facing persistent flooding, Vaudreuil residents want the city to step up
After repeated flooding on their street, residents in Vaudreuil have begun collecting signatures to demand the city take action.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor says he won't participate in events organized by Capital Pride following pro-Palestinian statement
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he will not be participating in any events organized by Capital Pride this year following the organization's statement earlier this month expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
-
Ottawa's professional women's soccer unveils name, home pitch
Ottawa's new professional women's soccer team will take to the pitch at TD Place next year as the Ottawa Rapid FC.
-
Ottawa firefighters free cat trapped in wall of Orleans home
A family in Orléans will need to make a few minor repairs to one of the walls in their home, but it was all to get the family cat back.
London
-
'There was blood everywhere': Neighbours recount events leading to Sarnia Police investigation
Sarnia Police have arrested one person following a reported assault near the intersection of Indian Road North and Exmouth Street. Multiple witnesses told CTV News London they were woken up by screaming and yelling shortly before 7 a.m.
-
Third major fire in Sarnia this week leaves tenants displaced
A fire has displaced residents of a multi-unit century home in Sarnia.
-
Council’s optimism waning that London can meet its 2030 greenhouse gas target
A progress report on the Climate Emergency Action Plan (CEAP) forced city councillors to confront some tough realities about the likelihood that London can achieve its first set of emissions targets in 2030.
Barrie
-
SIU invokes mandate after police-involved shooting sends youths to hospital
Two youths are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after police fired their guns at them in Innisfil.
-
Barrie mayor uses Strong Mayor Powers for 1st time over controversial field
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is using his strong mayor powers for the first time in relation to one of the most contentious issues he's faced during his nearly two years in office.
-
Barrie, Ont. man summoned to contempt hearing for vulgar outburst directed at judge
A Barrie man was ordered to appear in person for a contempt of court hearing Wednesday for repeated courtroom outbursts and vulgar language directed toward a female judge.
Northern Ontario
-
Six new forest fires reported in the northeast Thursday
Six new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region by early evening on Thursday, according to Ontario Forest Fires.
-
Sudbury, Ont., mall gets green light to convert space to service online shoppers
The downtown Sudbury mall now known as Elm Place received approval this week for a rezoning application to allow the mall to convert some retail space into warehouse, distribution and commercial self-storage facilities.
-
Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry's death
Five individuals, including two doctors, have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Kitchener
-
Arrest of man wanted for attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman
An arrest has been made in the random attack and attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman.
-
Pipe supplying 20 per cent of the region's drinking water to be shut off for repairs
Residents in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week while an important water pipe is repaired.
-
Minister and MPP 'disappointed' in land assembly process in Wilmot Township
Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development and the MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga are expressing their disappointment with how a contentious land assembly process has been handled in Wilmot Township.
Windsor
-
Local organizations help financial strain amid back to school season
With the return to the classroom just around the corner, the United Way Centraide Windsor-Essex Chatham-Kent will soon be handing out hundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies to registered families in need in in the region.
-
Contractor allegedly scams homeowners out of $600,000
A 41-year-old contractor has been charged with defrauding homeowners out of nearly $600,000.
-
Two suspects charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement in Amherstburg
Windsor police have charged two suspects with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and uttering threats after an investigation in Amherstburg.
Winnipeg
-
Cellphone ban coming to Manitoba schools this fall
Manitoba is officially banning the use of cellphones in classrooms starting this school year.
-
University of Winnipeg finishes cyberattack investigation, finds more groups impacted
The University of Winnipeg has finished its investigation into a cyberattack that crippled the school this spring, and found more people may have been impacted.
-
Is there a risk of mpox spreading across Canada? A virologist weighs in
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global health emergency for the second time in two years on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Regina man uses love of carving and games to create unique treasure hunt
A Regina man has been using his love of carving and games to create a unique treasure hunt in Wascana Park.
-
Dry conditions continue to push crop maturity, harvest 6% complete
Hot and dry weather has continued to push along crop maturity across Saskatchewan as producers are now reporting harvest is six per cent complete.
-
Human remains discovered near Moose Jaw identified by RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP have confirmed the identity of human remains that were found near Moose Jaw in April.
Saskatoon
-
'Very, very sad': SCYAP closes doors after 23 years of supporting Saskatoon youth
A Saskatoon non-profit that helped at-risk youth through art and employment opportunities has closed its doors.
-
Canada to begin processing rare mineral used to power electric vehicles
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
-
Soft plastic fishing lures may be leaching into waterways: Sask. study
If you use soft plastic fishing lures when spending a day on the water, you might want to change it up.
Vancouver
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
-
RCMP urges B.C. extortion victims to not pay perpetrators
The Mountie leading the national team formed to assist with investigations into extortion schemes targeting South Asian businesses is urging potential victims to avoid paying perpetrators.
-
2 airlifted to hospital from Squamish rock climbing area
Two people were taken to hospital by helicopter from a rock climbing area in Squamish Thursday afternoon, according to paramedics.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court orders pro-Palestinian camp at Vancouver Island University to shut down
Pro-Palestinian protesters who set up an encampment at Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo, B.C., have been told to pack up within 72 hours.
-
Victoria firefighter suspended for letter to B.C. premier criticizing homeless facility plan
The one-day suspension of a Victoria firefighter has erupted into a political firestorm after a Conservative Party of B.C. candidate accused the B.C. premier and the city's mayor of involvement in the disciplinary decision.
-
B.C. Conservative leader meets Jordan Peterson, candidate praises 'Freedom Convoy' accused
The leader of the B.C. Conservatives sat down with Jordan Peterson for a podcast interview Thursday.
Kelowna
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
-
Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
-
Former B.C. Liberal leadership candidate running with BC Conservatives
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.