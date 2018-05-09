

CTV Atlantic





Police say a fire that badly damaged a residential heritage building in Halifax’s south end is being treated as suspicious.

Neighbours say they heard an explosion before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and police and fire crews responded to the building on Inglis Street a short time later.

By the time crews arrived on scene, the fire had spread to all three floors of the Victorian-era building, which contains 15 condominium units in three separate wings.

About 25 people have been displaced by the fire. They all made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

The Canadian Red Cross distributed blankets to the residents as they waited outside early Tuesday morning. A comfort centre was also set up at the Halifax Forum complex.

Police say the fire is considered suspicious and investigators are working with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency to determine a cause.