More than 20 people have been displaced by fire at a residential heritage building in Halifax’s south end.

Police and fire crews responded to the 15-unit building on Inglis Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say flames were shooting from the roof when crews arrived on scene.

“The first arriving crew reported heavy fire in the back of the building on all three floors. The fire did get inside,” said Deputy Fire Chief Roy Hollett Tuesday morning.

“Right now we’ve stabilized the fire from the outside. We’ve sent three crews into the last apartment building for an offensive attack and right now we’re pulling down ceilings and trying to knock the fire down between the top floor ceiling and the roof, that’s where the fire is right now, and trying to push it back to where it started.”

About 25 people live in the building. They all made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting the residents. A comfort centre for the displaced residents has also been set up at the Halifax Forum complex.

Inglis Street is closed from Tower Road to Victoria Road. Surrounding side streets are also closed as crews continue to monitor hot spots and fight flare-ups. Officials are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Hollett said there are a number of hoses running down the street and sidewalks along Inglis Street. He is asking motorists who live in the area not to drive over the hoses as it could damage them and impede operations.

“I realize it’s across the road and, to some people, it may be a hindrance, but do not drive over the fire lines,” he said. “When you drive over them, what happens, we’ve got a momentary interruption of water flow and then the crews working inside will have a brief second of reduced water flow and then a water hammer coming back at them hard.”

The building sustained significant damage in the fire.