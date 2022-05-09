Firefighter’s group sounds alarm over N.S. ambulance delays
The organization that represents professional firefighters in Nova Scotia’s capital is adding its voice to those of paramedics concerned over ambulance delays in the province.
Joe Triff, a 14-year firefighter with the city of Halifax and former paramedic, is also vice-president of the Halifax Professional Fire Fighters Association.
A recent post on social media highlighting continued reports of long ambulance wait times has him voicing concerns on behalf of his profession.
Over the weekend, a volunteer Twitter account that monitors fire calls, @HRMFireNews, tweeted fire crews responding to a motor vehicle collision on Prospect Road on May 7 were told the estimated arrival time for EHS would be 3 hours.
Nova Scotia RCMP says the collision between two cars happened around 7:15 p.m. that Saturday and confirms a female suffered minor injuries. An RCMP spokesperson told CTV the woman was taken to hospital by a family member.
But when asked about the incident, EHS would only tell CTV News an ambulance was called to the area but was cancelled.
In a statement, EHS Operations executive director of provincial operations, Charbel Daniel, writes,
“We are unable to provide further information for privacy reasons. We want to ensure Nova Scotians know that when they are in an emergency situation, they should call 911 and care will begin immediately.”
Triff says it’s not uncommon for firefighters responding to medical calls or vehicle collisions to have to wait for an ambulance to arrive.
“We’ve had a number of incidents lately where an ambulance is delayed, or didn’t come,” he says. “We’ve had family transport people from motor vehicle accidents.”
Firefighters are trained as medical first responders, and typically do a medical assessment of anyone who may be injured at the scene.
But Triff says that training only goes so far.
“Paramedics are the gold standard,” he says. “We don’t have the knowledge, or the equipment, or the capability to transport. So we are very relieved when our paramedic counterparts arrive, that’s the standard for all Nova Scotians.”
Triff says even minor calls can tie up fire resources that must remain at a location while awaiting EHS.
“When EHS has calls that are stacking up, then they have to pick and choose where they send those resources,” he says.
“So often if it’s not a critical patient, we could be on scene for a significant amount of time with someone who’s less critical while they wait to address the more critical calls in the queue.”
But in the meantime, Triff says, there’s always a possibility a fire call could come in at the same time.
“If the fire comes into the district that has a crew tied up on a medical call, it's now the neighboring district that becomes the closest unit, so there's a delay to get the first unit there, if one of the neighboring districts is tied up, you have to go further to get those resources.”
He says currently, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency is sometimes unable to meet the national standards for firefighting response times and crew minimums because of staffing challenges.
The head of the union representing the province’s paramedics, says the entire emergency response system is under pressure.
“Every weekend for our paramedics is hard,” says IUOE Local 727 business manager Kevin MacMullin. “Because we’re so short-staffed. We lost 13 paramedics in the month of April who left the system.”
The union reported a code critical province-wide at 9:35 p.m. the night the collision occurred on Prospect Road — which means there were two or fewer ambulances available in each county.
“And it’s demanding on our paramedics, because they're worried about back home in their county, while they're responding to a call in some other county, or in Halifax.”
MacMullin still works as a paramedic himself, picking up shifts in his hometown of Sydney.
“It’s difficult, especially when you get an offload delay,” he says. “I was tied up for seven hours with patients [at the hospital], we had our own patient, plus we took over care of a patient, so other crews could get back out.”
He says the union wants to sit down with Nova Scotia’s Minister of Health, Michelle Thompson, to present solutions, which include raising wages for paramedics to help the province compete with other jurisdictions across the country.
While it appears the vehicle collision in Shad Bay didn’t have any serious outcomes, both MacMullin and Triff worry something could happen in only a matter of time.
“This is a desperate situation,” says MacMullin. “And you’re hoping that nobody is seriously hurt.”
“We’re just treading water with the service we have,” adds Triff, “and this is just adding to our plate.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Provocative sculpture that looks like Putin removed from Kyiv public square
A provocative anti-war sculpture featuring a handgun in the mouth of a figure with a remarkable likeness to Vladimir Putin has been removed from a public square in the centre of Kyiv.
Canada so far resettles 12,605 of promised 40,000 Afghan refugees
Canada promised to resettle 40,000 refugees from Afghanistan, but after nine months only 12,605 have arrived.
BREAKING | Alabama corrections officer who escaped with inmate has died in hospital, sheriff says
Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White has died from injuries after she and escaped inmate Casey White were arrested in Indiana earlier Monday, Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County told CNN.
Canada's ambassador has returned to Ukraine but no date set for full embassy reopening: Joly
Canada has sent back its Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza to reopen the Kyiv embassy but there's no word yet on when there will be a full diplomatic restoration in the region.
'Lapse in judgment': Liberal MP apologizes for joining hybrid House proceedings from washroom stall
Liberal MP Shafqat Ali has apologized after being called out by the Conservatives for participating in House of Commons proceedings virtually from a washroom stall on Friday.
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
Crisis pregnancy centres criticized for 'deceptive' practices
Alarm over the possibility that national reproductive rights in the U.S. could be overturned has revived discussions in Canada around abortion access and the prevalence across the country of counselling clinics that actively do not support abortion, known as crisis pregnancy centres.
Russian satellite TV shows a Ukraine message: 'blood on your hands'
Russian satellite television menus were altered on Monday to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine: 'You have blood on your hands,' according to screenshots obtained by Reuters.
Commercial air traveller traffic 17 times higher in early May compared to last year
Commercial air travel is intensifying as COVID-19 restrictions ease domestically and abroad, with the number of travellers entering Canada up 17 fold compared to this time last year.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman warns about choosing credit card PIN after RBC refuses to refund $8,772
An Ontario woman is warning people about what they choose as their credit card PIN after she said RBC refused to refund nearly $9,000 in fraudulent charges.
-
One man dead after 'brazen' shooting at North York plaza
One man has died following a shooting at a busy plaza in North York, Toronto police confirm.
-
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
Calgary
-
Gaudreau scores on penalty shot, Flames down Stars 4-1 to even up playoff series
Johnny Gaudreau scored on a penalty shot for the Calgary Flames in Monday's 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars to even up their playoff series at two wins apiece.
-
Calgarians struggle to find a rental home amid booming market
Calgarians Laura Kelly and David Litwiller are looking for a single-family detached home to rent, but have had no luck after six weeks of searching.
-
Overnight snowfall damages trees and covers gardens
It's almost a spring tradition in Calgary: a good dump of snow in early May.
Montreal
-
Police investigate second drive-by shooting in Montreal area in two days; no injuries reported
Monday night saw another drive-by shooting in Montreal after a weekend when a man was killed and others injured in a similar shooting in Laval. No one appears to be injured after Monday's incident.
-
Quebec soccer world outraged after teen referee punched by adult spectator
The video shows a boy, reportedly 17 years old, in a yellow and black referee uniform, standing on the sidelines of a soccer pitch as an adult man steps onto the field, argues with him and quickly throws a punch to his head.
-
'It's not supposed to be here': Wayward minke whale spotted near Montreal sparks worries
A marine mammal research group is keeping a close eye on a wayward minke whale that made its way to the Montreal area over the weekend, raising concerns about its safety.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton opioid-related EMS calls increase 299% since 2018
Data released by the province shows the number of opioid events EMS attended in Edmonton has been growing year over year.
-
Giant Oilers numbers continue to pop up around Edmonton during playoffs
First it was a massive 29 in Landsdowne near Whitemud Drive, then a few days later, a huge 97 on the north side of Whitemud near 145 Street. And then suddenly last weekend, a mammoth 41 suddenly appeared atop Fox Drive in Belgravia.
-
Elections Alberta asked to investigate bulk UCP membership purchases
UCP MLA Brian Jean has asked Elections Alberta to investigate what he calls “irregularities” in memberships purchased ahead of the party's leadership review.
Northern Ontario
-
French River Trading Post owners frustrated by lack of MTO signs
Owners of the French River Trading Post say they’re disappointed with the Ministry of Transportation because of the lack of signs on the new Highway 69 that indicate where businesses are located.
-
Crews use water rescue equipment to transport injured Sudbury senior
An 88-year-old senior who went missing in Sudbury on Monday has been rescued by emergency crews near the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alabama corrections officer who escaped with inmate has died in hospital, sheriff says
Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White has died from injuries after she and escaped inmate Casey White were arrested in Indiana earlier Monday, Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County told CNN.
London
-
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
A section of Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont. was closed in both directions Monday after a piece of an overpass bridge broke off and fell onto the highway.
-
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
-
London, Ont. native recounts being hit by EF-3 tornado
Tornado season in Texas has had a busy start and a veteran storm chaser from London, Ont., found himself right in the middle of one of those twisters last week.
Winnipeg
-
Province issues overland flood watch for all of southern, central Manitoba
With another fresh surge of precipitation on the horizon for Manitoba, the province has issued an overland flood watch for all of southern and central Manitoba.
-
Squeal on Pigs campaign asks Manitobans to report sightings, movements of invasive swine
Elusive and destructive wild pigs are wreaking havoc on parts of the Canadian Prairies, including in Manitoba, and a campaign new to the province is seeking your help tracking the invasive species.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alabama corrections officer who escaped with inmate has died in hospital, sheriff says
Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White has died from injuries after she and escaped inmate Casey White were arrested in Indiana earlier Monday, Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County told CNN.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa drivers say gas prices causing them to cancel summer plans
Drivers in Ottawa say the record-high gas prices in Canada are forcing them to cancel their summer travel plans.
-
NDP call out PC incumbent MacLeod for taking MPP allowance from riding association
The Ontario NDP is taking aim at Nepean PC incumbent Lisa MacLeod for taking $44,000 over three years as an MPP allowance from the local riding association.
-
Missing teen, last seen in April, known to stay in OC Transpo stations
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Saskatoon
-
Suncor Energy reports earnings of $2.95B as oil prices surge
Suncor Energy Inc. says it earned $2.95 billion in the first quarter, up from $821 million in the same period of 2021, as the war in Ukraine and energy supply fears drove oil prices higher.
-
How this Sask. couple is helping families flee Ukraine
A Prince Albert couple is working to help bring Ukrainians to Canada in any way they can.
-
Saskatoon COVID-19: Wastewater researchers report 2nd-highest levels of pandemic
A team of researchers monitoring Saskatoon's wastewater says COVID-19 levels are on the rise again.
Vancouver
-
Discovery of 2 bodies in Abbotsford home prompts homicide investigation
Two bodies were found in an Abbotsford home Monday morning and homicide investigators have been called in to probe the deaths.
-
Passing the buck? B.C. minister, energy executive respond to record gas prices
B.C.’s energy minister and the CEO of a major fuel supplier were both grilled Monday on the province’s record-breaking gas prices.
-
Windows smashed 8 times in 6 months: Vancouver businesses fed up with rampant vandalism
Multiple businesses are speaking out after being repeatedly targeted by vandals smashing their store windows – an issue they say is taking up more time and money than they can afford to spare.
Regina
-
Sask. government criticized over exploration of SMR technology
Saskatchewan Green Party Leader Naomi Hunter accused the government of “kicking the climate crisis down the road,” by exploring small modular reactor (SMR) technology in a press conference Monday.
-
Approximately 100,000 commercial birds euthanized in Sask. due to avian flu
Tens of thousands of birds in Saskatchewan have died due to the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), despite only a handful of outbreaks at commercial poultry farms.
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders calling on Pope to visit former residential school
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling on the Catholic Church to arrange for the Pope to visit a former Saskatchewan residential school during his visit to Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
'One of the kindest, most generous, humble men': Sooke shooting victim identified
Friends have identified a Sooke, B.C., husband and father as the victim of a targeted shooting near Otter Point on Saturday.
-
BC Transit hopes to curb cancellations after Victoria hiring fair
BC Transit says a recent hiring fair will help address route cancellations that are being seen in the Victoria area.
-
Victoria gas prices reach record-breaking 221.9
Gas prices at some stations in Greater Victoria reached a historic 221.9 cents per litre on Monday.