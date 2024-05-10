N.S. RCMP searching for Lunenburg County man wanted on provincewide warrant

The Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide warrant for assault and theft.

Michael Basil Bolivar, 42, from Forties, N.S., in Lunenburg County has been charged with:

assault

theft

failure to comply with order

Bolivar is described as five-foot-ten, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

"Investigators have made several attempts to locate Bolivar and are requesting assistance from the public," read a news release from police Friday.

Police say anyone who sees Bolivar should not approach him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Queens District RCMP at 902-354-5721 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

