ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. RCMP searching for Lunenburg County man wanted on provincewide warrant

    Michael Basil Bolivar is pictured in this handout photo provided by the Nova Scotia RCMP. Michael Basil Bolivar is pictured in this handout photo provided by the Nova Scotia RCMP.
    Share

    The Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide warrant for assault and theft.

    Michael Basil Bolivar, 42, from Forties, N.S., in Lunenburg County has been charged with:

    • assault
    • theft
    • failure to comply with order

    Bolivar is described as five-foot-ten, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

    "Investigators have made several attempts to locate Bolivar and are requesting assistance from the public," read a news release from police Friday.

    Police say anyone who sees Bolivar should not approach him.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Queens District RCMP at 902-354-5721 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News