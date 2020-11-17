HALIFAX -- Firefighters from a dozen area departments have extinguished a fire that has reduced a building belonging to a business in Hebbville, N.S. to charred rubble.

Capt. Arthur Brown of the Hebbville Volunteer Fire Department has told CTV News an alarm came in at 12:42 p.m. on Tuesday, alerting the department of a fire at a building at McCarthy’s Towing and Recovery Ltd. on Nova Scotia Trunk 3.

Nova Scotia RCMP closed Highway 3 at Nova Scotia Highway 103 to assist fire crews as they battled the blaze.

Video from the scene shows the building is destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.