A 38-year-old woman suffered possible back and head injuries when she slipped and fell while hiking in Amethyst Cove, N.S.

The hike is near the popular Cape Split trail on the north shore of the peninsula and the terrain is steep.

Chief Jeff Skaling of the Canning Fire Department said the accident happened just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

“They couldn't get out on their own,” Skaling said. “We paged the Kings County rope rescue team and tried to get boats launched, but with ice in Minas Basin we couldn't.”

Skaling said firefighters consulted with the RCMP who contacted the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax.

They dispatched a Cormorant helicopter from CFB Greenwood which was able to land on the beach and rescue her.

Skaling said the woman, who hurt her back and suffered a split nose, was transferred by EHS to hospital at CFB Aldershot in Kentville.