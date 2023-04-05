Firefighters want police watchdog to reopen investigation into 2020 RCMP shooting at N.S. fire hall

Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade Deputy Chief Darrell Currie (L) and Chief Greg Muise in Halifax. (Heidi Petracek/CTV Atlantic) Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade Deputy Chief Darrell Currie (L) and Chief Greg Muise in Halifax. (Heidi Petracek/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump hush-money case raises thorny legal issues

The indictment against former U.S. President Donald Trump raises many thorny issues about U.S. state and federal law that could provide openings for the defence to attack the charges to try to get them tossed before the case even gets to trial.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island