Police investigating home invasion in East Preston, N.S.

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023 in St. John's, Newfoundland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Police are seeking information after an alleged home invasion in East Preston, N.S., over the weekend.

    RCMP says they responded to a report of a home invasion near the 200 block on Bell Street shortly after midnight on Saturday.

    Police learned two men, one of whom brandished a knife, entered the home and demanded the occupants give them what they had. The suspects then fled on food with a small amount of cannabis.

    The two occupants of the home, two 27-year-old East Preston men, were not injured in the incident.

    Police say officers and RCMP Police Dog Services patrolled the area, but were unable to find the men.

    In a Tuesday news release, police describe one of the suspects as a Black male around the ages of 18 or 19. He was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

    The second suspect is described by police as a white male, around the same age, who was wearing a mask, a yellow hoodie, and off-white pants.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.

    The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

