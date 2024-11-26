Police investigating home invasion in East Preston, N.S.

Police are seeking information after an alleged home invasion in East Preston, N.S., over the weekend.

RCMP says they responded to a report of a home invasion near the 200 block on Bell Street shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Police learned two men, one of whom brandished a knife, entered the home and demanded the occupants give them what they had. The suspects then fled on food with a small amount of cannabis.

The two occupants of the home, two 27-year-old East Preston men, were not injured in the incident.

Police say officers and RCMP Police Dog Services patrolled the area, but were unable to find the men.

In a Tuesday news release, police describe one of the suspects as a Black male around the ages of 18 or 19. He was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The second suspect is described by police as a white male, around the same age, who was wearing a mask, a yellow hoodie, and off-white pants.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

