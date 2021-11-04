First Canadian-grown genetically modified Atlantic salmon being harvested and sold

Peter Bowyer, facility manager at AquaBounty Technologies, holds one of the last batch of conventional Atlantic salmon raised at the commercial fish farm in Albany, Ind., Wednesday, June 19, 2019. AP-MICHAEL CONROY / THE CANADIAN PRESS Peter Bowyer, facility manager at AquaBounty Technologies, holds one of the last batch of conventional Atlantic salmon raised at the commercial fish farm in Albany, Ind., Wednesday, June 19, 2019. AP-MICHAEL CONROY / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Atlantic Top Stories