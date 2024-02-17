First hybrid operating room going to Saint John, not Fredericton, according to physician advocacy group

Fredericton-area physicians advocating for a hybrid surgical suite at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital say the suite is destined for Saint John instead.

Dr. Jill Goodyear, a physician who’s been part of the advocacy group, tells CTV Atlantic that on Jan. 19, Health Minister Bruce Fitch sent an email informing the group that the Health Resources Collaborative Committee – of which he is chair - “were supporting an agreement made in early 2023 to place the first hybrid OR in Saint John.”

“The reason for halting the Fredericton project was that they did not feel a second one was needed in the province,” Dr. Goodyear said in an email. “They agreed to support added space to the interventional radiology department at the DECH instead, if the Chalmers Foundation agreed to fundraise for the equipment.”

The Chalmers hospital has been undergoing renovations for six years. Two years ago, doctors began advocating that one of the newly renovated spaces become a specialized surgical suite, otherwise known as a hybrid operating room. Those rooms give physicians the ability to do all kinds of surgeries and treatments within the same space, since it’s equipped with advanced imaging tools often making surgeries less invasive.

In October, the group of doctors spoke out, concerned the operating room wouldn’t be realized, and wondered why.

The matter was referred to a Health System Collaborative Committee meeting on Dec. 11.

That committee is part of the new health authority board, announced in May. It’s comprised of fewer people than the previous health authority boards, made up of board members, the health authority, and government representatives.

A statement from the Department of Health on Thursday only said “there will soon be more to say on this matter.”

“The position of the Greater Fredericton Area Physician Staff Organization is that we are disappointed in both the outcome and the process regarding this project,” said Dr. Goodyear. “There is no question the DECH is in urgent need of increased resources in our radiology department and are pleased this was recognized by the committee, however, we feel this issue should have been addressed on its own merit.”

In the fall, Minister Fitch said Saint John completes more surgeries than Fredericton, so that would be the “logical” place to put the specialized OR.

Physician roundtable planning by Fredericton Chamber

Since 2009, Fredericton’s Chamber of Commerce has been working with healthcare professionals on recruiting new physicians to the city.

But with this announcement, the CEO says they’re now putting more focus on advocating for the doctors and healthcare workers who are already here, and ensuring they have the tools they need to do their job.

“One of the messages we've heard clearly from the medical community and doctors in particular is it's not just about money,” said Chamber CEO Morgan Peters. “New doctors are being recruited all over the world. And one thing that's important to them is being able to practice the type of medicine they want. And part of that is having the tools that are expected in any health care system.”

Peters feels it’s important to listen to the medical professionals on the ground, which is why he’s arranged a roundtable discussion with Dr. Goodyear and other physicians in March.

“This hybrid OR issue was kind of really the catalyst for us to dig deeper into some of these issues and to talk to the professionals more directly,” he said. “But we want to create a space where just to create an open conversation, where medical professionals can feel comfortable just to throw around ideas, and that can help inform the Chamber and future advocacy and some of the events we do around physician recruitment.”

Ultimately, the Chamber is hoping to expand the roundtable concept to other medical professionals, including nurses and nurse practitioners.

