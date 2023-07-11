First Nations leaders, delegates gather in Halifax for annual AFN meeting

Chiefs, band council members and delegates from First Nations across the country have gathered in Halifax for the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) annual general assembly.

The AFN represents more than 600 First Nations.

The event is taking place after AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald was recently ousted from her seat in an assembly vote June 28.

That vote was the result of more than a year of turmoil involving her leadership.

Archibald has since called for her reinstatement.

The AFN named Chief Joanna Bernard of Madawaska First Nation as interim National Chief.

Tuesday’s AGM agenda includes an emergency resolution to set the date for the election of a new National Chief.

The annual meeting will continue through to Thursday.