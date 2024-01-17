First standalone management plan created for Green Gables Heritage Place

The first stand-alone management plan is in place for Green Gables Heritage Place in Cavendish, P.E.I., which is owned and operated by Parks Canada.

Home to the farmstead that inspired the famous L.M. Montgomery novel Anne of Green Gables,

Green Gables Heritage Place is a popular tourist attraction. According to a news release from Parks Canada, more than 200,000 people visited annually prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with visitation numbers once again nearing pre-pandemic levels.

Heath MacDonald, MP for Malpeque, says the site is a source of pride for the local community.

“Green Gables Heritage Place is a site of international significance and has been drawing visitors to Cavendish, P.E.I., for more than 80 years,” said MacDonald in the release.

“I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management plan for Green Gables Heritage Place that will help shape the future of this treasured site.”

Previously, the site was included in the larger management plan for PEI National Park. The new plan now outlines a 15-year vision for Green Gables Heritage Place.

Parks Canada says the goal of the project is to “protect an important example to cultural heritage in Canada, engage and collaborate with Indigenous peoples, and provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover history in new and innovative ways.”

Green Gables Heritage Place is located on the western portion of the L.M. Montgomery’s Cavendish National Historic Site of Canada, which also includes the author’s Cavendish home on the eastern portion of the site. The newly announced management plan will only apply to the western portion, which lies within the boundaries of Prince Edward Island National Park.

According to Parks Canada, the management plan was formed with input from:

Mi'kmaw partners of Prince Edward Island

the Indigenous community

stakeholder groups

tourism industry

nature and recreation groups

local residents

visitors past and present

Green Gables Heritage Place includes a visitor centre, a gift shop and café.

