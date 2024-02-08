Five arrested on impaired driving charges in recent days: P.E.I. RCMP

Over the last three days, P.E.I. RCMP has arrested five people on impaired driving charges.

Police had a checkpoint on Route 2 near Scotchfort Thursday afternoon that resulted in two impaired by cannabis arrests in just over an hour, according to a news release.

The P.E.I. Provincial Priority Unit made three other impaired by cannabis arrests over the last three days.

“Police are awaiting blood sample test results and anticipate these cases will be in court at a later date,” said Cpl. Gavin Moore, with the P.E.I. RCMP, in the release.

The investigation continues.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.