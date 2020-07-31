HALIFAX -- A man in Five Islands, N.S., has been arrested for child pornography offences and the sexual assault of a child.

Fifty-year-old Myles Lewis was arrested at his home without incident.

He has been charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

Lewis was also charged in relation to a historic sexual assault on a child.

That investigation had started last year when it was reported to police.

Lewis has been remanded until his next court appearance on Tuesday.

RCMP say their investigators were directed to a residence after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation and Crime Centre last month.