Five workers remain in hospital after explosion last week at Newfoundland refinery

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland says five of eight workers injured in a flash fire at the facility last Friday are still in hospital.

Braya Renewable Fuels said in a news release today the company is providing counselling and support services to refinery workers and their families after last Friday's fire.

It did not provide any information on the condition of the injured workers.

The former oil refinery was being converted to produce renewable and sustainable fuels, and Braya has said that more than 600 people were employed in the conversion work when the flash fire occurred.

The company says it is preparing for a phased return to work, beginning with employee information sessions at the end of next week and a goal of restarting work the week of Sept. 19.

The company says officials from the province's occupational health and safety division are investigating the incident, and Braya's return-to-work plan could change based on input from those investigators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2022.