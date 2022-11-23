Five youths, aged 12 to 14, accused of sexually assaulting three youths on Halifax Transit bus

Five youths between the ages of 12 and 14 are facing charges after police say three other youths were sexually assaulted on a Halifax Transit bus last month.

Halifax District RCMP received a complaint on Oct. 22 about sexual assaults involving several young people on a bus in the Lower Sackville, N.S., area.

Police learned the five youths had boarded Halifax Transit bus 87, which was travelling from the Dartmouth terminal to the Lower Sackville terminal, around 9:45 p.m.

Shortly after boarding the bus, police allege the youths approached three other youths, who were already on the bus, and sexually assaulted them.

Police say the five youths, aged 12 to 14, have since been arrested. They are facing charges of sexual assault, uttering threats and criminal harassment.

They have all been released on conditions and are due to appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court at a later date.

Meanwhile, investigators believe there are people who were travelling on the bus that night who may have witnessed the incident.

They are asking anyone with information to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



