Flair Airlines resuming Saint John-Toronto service

A discount air carrier announced its return to New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Flair Airlines is once again offering service between Saint John, N.B., and Toronto three days a week this summer, compared to two days in 2022.

Right now, the Saint John Airport’s only other carrier is Air Canada.

“Everybody was just happy that we have some alternatives in Saint John,” said Lori Carle with the Saint John Airport.

“We’re happy with Air Canada being here. They’ve been tried and true with us for a long time, but it’s just nice to have some options.”

Earlier this month, legal issues forced the airline to cancel flights.

Carle says Flair executives assured the airport authority that won’t happen again.