MONCTON -- Flu shot season's getting underway and while there's no critical shortage of the vaccine, there have been delays in some shipments.

That means some people may have to wait a bit longer than usual to get a shot.

Norman Stephenson is finally getting his flu shot after he travelled to Fredericton last week to see his family doctor and was hoping to receive the vaccine then.

"I got in, but he just didn't have the flu shot vaccination," Stephenson said. "He said they were late coming in."

Pharmacist Chantal Vallee says her pharmacy usually receives the vaccine around the end of September, early October, but this year, she says they only just received it on Tuesday.

"To be honest, right now I have more than 50 people that I have to call back," Vallee said. "I did order 20 vials, so for 200 doses, and I just received 13 vials today, so I didn't receive the complete order.

New Brunswick's health department says they are aware of the delays in distributing the vaccine, but expect to have 90 per cent of their supply by the end of October.

In Nova Scotia there are also delays. A statement from the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness says in part: "While there was an initial delay in some of the shipments, we currently have about 50 per cent of our order, about 25 per cent less than usual at this time. We expect to receive our full supply by November." Vallee says they get calls every day from patients asking for flu shots.

"Many people don't have a family doctor or a place to go and they're wishing to come to the pharmacy to get their shots," Vallee said.

New Brunswick health officials say flu shots are available to high-risk groups and they expect everyone who wants a flu shot will be soon able to get one.