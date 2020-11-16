HALIFAX -- A batch of the flu vaccine that may have caused "adverse events" in three New Brunswickers was also distributed in Nova Scotia.

In a news release on Monday, Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Robert Strang, said the province also received 120,000 doses from the specific batch, which arrived in September and was distributed to providers from there.

“In Nova Scotia, public health reviews all reports of adverse events following immunization and to date, none have been reported in the province related to this lot number,” said Strang in a statement.

“As a precaution, we have advised providers to not use the specific lot number of this product until further notice."

The affected adults experienced symptoms one week after receiving the Flulaval Tetra vaccine from lot number KX9F7.

The reported symptoms include numbness or weakness of the face and/or limbs.

The three affected individuals were administered the vaccine between Oct. 2 and Oct. 20.

Public health in New Brunswick said more investigations are required to determine any causal link to the vaccine.

Strang confirmed other provinces also distributed the specific batch with no other adverse events reported.

As Health Canada conducts a full review of the situation, Strang is strongly encouraging Nova Scotians to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting the annual flu shot.

“I want to reassure Nova Scotians that the flu shot is a safe and effective way to protect yourself from the flu,” said Strang.

“These events demonstrate that there is a robust vaccine safety program in Canada and that a cautious approach is always taken when specific issues are identified.