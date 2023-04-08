Food insecurity becoming more common this Easter weekend
Taking a trip to the grocery store will not be getting any easier on the wallet for Maritimers.
A new report suggests that prices are set to climb another eight per cent this year, which will cost an average family of four over $16,000 on food in total. Experts say the price hikes will be seen in vegetables, dairy and meat.
With the cost of groceries soaring, many are going to food banks for support. Feed Nova Scotia said it is already experiencing the extra pressure as food insecurity in the province increases.
“The number of people accessing support through food banks across the province is up 23 per cent over the same time last year, with the number of visits up over 27 per cent,” Karen Theriault, Director of Development and Communications for Feed Nova Scotia.
Line-ups outside Gateway Meat Market in Dartmouth grew throughout the day as families picked up last-minute items on their shopping list for the Easter long weekend.
Andrea MacKay drove an hour to get her groceries from Gateway. It is a drive she said is well worth it.
“Gateway’s prices are incomparable,” said MacKay. “You can’t find anything around the province that’s similar.”
Many of the people that waited in line outside the store said they are avoiding the bigger retail chains as the cost to buy groceries continues to climb.
“I always come here. Chicken and pork here are always a good price and they always do better than Superstore,” said Laura Andrews, a customer who drove from the Annapolis Valley to shop for her groceries.
While some will be setting their tables for an Easter dinner with all of its fixings, Feed Nova Scotia said many will not get that chance.
“People can’t even focus on the significance of a long weekend or a special meal together because they are simply trying to survive day to day,” explained Theriault.
According to Feed Nova Scotia, one-in-six households in the province are living with food insecurity every single day.
During this time, organizations are doing what they can to support families, with Soul’s Harbour Rescue Mission being one of them. They will be hosting a traditional Easter dinner on Monday in Halifax, Bridgewater and Truro.
