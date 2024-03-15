Forensic evidence among the latest testimony at Colin Tweedie re-trial
Day 3 of the re-trial of a Cape Breton man charged in the 2019 death of a 10-year-old girl heard testimony from the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on the girl the day after the fatal crash in July 2019.
Talia Forrest was riding her bike with a friend on the Black Rock Road in Black Rock, N.S., on the evening of July 11, 2019, when she was struck by a vehicle and killed.
Colin Tweedie, 32, is charged with dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death and leaving the scene of an accident.
He was acquitted on those charges two years ago, but the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal overturned the decision and ordered a new trial.
At Sydney Supreme Court on Friday, Dr. Erik Mont of the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner's Office testified that the young girl's body had multiple blunt force injuries, the most severe of which were to the head.
He said along with multiple skull fractures and fractures of facial bones, there was a complete severing of the spinal cord at the brain stem - an injury he classified as "non-survivable."
Another witness was Leah Luker, the ex-girlfriend of a volunteer firefighter who had been playing darts with Colin Tweedie shortly before the crash.
She testified that she had been out for a walk with her daughter taking photos of wildlife, and saw Tweedie's SUV in the driveway when she returned home.
She said she saw Tweedie with a beer in his hand, adding that she got close to him while showing him some of her pictures and said he "seemed normal" and she was not concerned about his level of sobriety.
At the crash scene later in the evening, she said she called Tweedie's phone, and his girlfriend picked up and confirmed he made it home.
A short time later, when Luker's partner David Edwards told her it was a hit-and-run, she said she called back and asked if Tweedie was involved. Ultimately, she told police to go to Tweedie's address and check his vehicle for damage.
The third witness was David MacLean, a teenager at the time who found Forrest's bike in the middle of the road while out walking.
The bicycle was in the courtroom as evidence during his testimony, which Justice Kevin Coady acknowledged could be 'triggering' for some, adding “This is a very traumatized community. Even with the passage of time, there is still a lot of fresh grief."
The Crown said it expects to call the RCMP accident reconstructionist who testified at the original trial two years ago as one of its next witnesses when the re-trial resumes on Monday.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
De-escalation efforts proving 'unsuccessful' as lengthy Calgary standoff wears on
Calgary police remain posted outside a Penbrooke Meadows home with an armed suspect barricaded inside, and de-escalation efforts proving unsuccessful as the standoff passes the 24-hour mark.
Video shows large flames engulfing Brampton home where remains of family were found
New video has surfaced showing last week’s large fire at a Brampton home where the remains of three family members were found.
Significant police presence and a eulogy from Wayne Gretzky: Details revealed about funeral for Brian Mulroney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky and Pierre Karl Peladeau are expected to speak at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, who died last month at age 84.
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says he's not endorsing Trump
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says he will not be backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
Man who posed as cop during deadly Vancouver home invasion sentenced to 7 years
A man who posed as a police officer during a 2021 home invasion that left a Vancouver senior dead has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Shohei Ohtani reveals his new wife's identity -- she's also a star athlete
The mystery is finally over. Two weeks after making the surprise announcement of his marriage, Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani has revealed his new wife’s identity – and she’s also a top athlete.
Will Canada ban TikTok if the U.S. does? This tech analyst thinks so
If the U.S. bans TikTok over national security concerns, a tech analyst says Canada could follow suit.
Los Angeles home that appears to belong to model and actor Cara Delevingne is destroyed in fire
A Los Angeles home that appears to belong to model and actor Cara Delevingne was destroyed in a fire Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
This is why an electric vehicle will cost you more in Ontario than other provinces
Drivers in Ontario looking to switch gears to an electric vehicle may consider hitting the brakes on the idea following the release of a new report on the cost of ownership.
-
Shelter-in-place order lifted, suspect arrested after incident in Burlington
Halton police have lifted a shelter-in-place order and arrested a suspect after an incident in Burlington Friday afternoon.
-
Toronto could turn decommissioned Scarborough RT into linear park
The Scarborough RT may be a thing of the past, but a motion headed for city council next week could reimagine the 6.4-kilometre railway as a park of the future.
Calgary
-
De-escalation efforts proving 'unsuccessful' as lengthy Calgary standoff wears on
Calgary police remain posted outside a Penbrooke Meadows home with an armed suspect barricaded inside, and de-escalation efforts proving unsuccessful as the standoff passes the 24-hour mark.
-
UCP leads Alberta polling; NDP leadership race could shift some voters' support: Leger
The United Conservative Party continues to lead the polls in Alberta, but the results of the upcoming NDP leadership race could shift some voters’ opinions, according to recent polling data.
-
'Lifesaving' visa program for Ukrainians set to end at the end of March
Centres helping Ukrainians have experienced an increase in arrivals with the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel program deadline looming.
Edmonton
-
Noah Madrano case: Deadline for plea deal or trial set for Friday, source says
Noah Madrano has to decide whether he wants to take a plea deal or go to trial this summer later this afternoon, a law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told CTV News Edmonton.
-
CS52, library workers to receive 6.25% increase, $1k lump sum under tentative agreement with city
The union representing city and library workers has shared more information on a tentative deal reached to avoid a strike.
-
Oilers eager for heavyweight test in Avalanche
The Edmonton Oilers are game for major challenges at this time of year, which is good as they have several of them over the remaining 18 games they have on the schedule.
Montreal
-
Windows smashed as annual anti-police brutality march underway in Montreal
Montreal police are keeping a close watch as demonstrators take to the streets for the annual anti-police brutality protest. The protest began at 5 p.m. Friday at Beaudry metro station and remains on Ste-Catherine Street the Village, just east of Emilie-Gamelin Park.
-
'No': Prime Minister Trudeau rejects Quebec request for full powers over immigration
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has rejected Quebec's request for additional powers over immigration.
-
Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
Ottawa
-
Public funeral service for Ottawa's mass killing victims to take place Sunday
A multi-faith funeral service for the victims of Ottawa’s mass killing is set to take place Sunday at 1 p.m.
-
Ontario government announces inquest into death of Abdirahman Abdi
The Ontario government has announced an inquest into the death of Abdirahman Abdi, an Ottawa man who died after a violent confrontation with police in 2016.
-
Carleton Place, Ont. homeowners facing sky-high home insurance increases
Rural homeowners living just outside of Carleton Place say they have been slapped with exorbitant home insurance increases.
London
-
Heavy police presence in Exeter, Ont. for second day in a row
Residents and businesses in downtown Exeter were evacuated while police conducted an ongoing investigation.
-
Cancer survivor looking for answers after custom mobility bike was stolen
Haven Raeburn-Gibson has overcome a great deal in her life, but the 21-year-old King’s University College student is now looking for answers after her mobility bike was stolen.
-
Husky covered in own waste left in parking lot in Woodstock, Ont.
A dog covered in its own waste was dumped in a Tim Hortons parking lot in Woodstock, Ont. earlier this week.
Barrie
-
Here are the locations the health unit says you may have been exposed to the measles virus
Several new potential measles exposure sites have been identified after the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirmed the region's first case of the virus this week.
-
Man accused of violently assaulting senior at trailer park maintains his innocence
Gary Costa is accused of beating a neighbour at the trailer park in July 2022 when police say he became so enraged he sent a senior to the hospital with critical injuries.
-
10 distracted drivers nabbed in 3 hours in Elmvale
Provincial police, on the lookout for distracted drivers, caught 10 motorists in three hours in Simcoe County on Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. youth meets his NHL idol Connor Bedard during March Break trip
A Mattawa hockey player had a March Break he’ll not soon forget: he got to meet his idol, NHL superstar Connor Bedard while in Chicago.
-
Group that helps struggling youth in Sudbury forced to close
The Sudbury Action Centre For Youth (SACY) is closing its doors on Monday because it is insolvent.
-
This is why an electric vehicle will cost you more in Ontario than other provinces
Drivers in Ontario looking to switch gears to an electric vehicle may consider hitting the brakes on the idea following the release of a new report on the cost of ownership.
Kitchener
-
Two taken to hospital after stabbing in Kitchener
Two people are in hospital after a stabbing in Kitchener.
-
Businesses allege they weren’t paid by Dutchie’s
More people are making allegations against Dutchie’s Fresh Food Market in Kitchener.
-
Carjacking caught on camera as local vehicle thefts keep rising
Two more carjackings were reported Thursday in Waterloo Region, bringing the total number of successful or attempted thefts to 10 in the just the last three months.
Windsor
-
School board trustee to call for reconsideration of school naming policy
The trustee who put forward the controversial name for Kingsville’s new school will call for reconsideration to the board’s naming policy.
-
'This has become an alarming crisis': Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society renting a house for surrendered youth
The Windsor-Essex Children’s Aid Society (CAS) is renting a house to help care for children and teens with complex mental health issues who have been surrendered by their parents.
-
Police looking for suspect after loss prevention officer threatened
Just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a business in the 3200 block of Sandwich St. near Mill Street, where a person concealed several items and tried to leave the store.
Winnipeg
-
'You just have to laugh': Winnipeg woman's car stolen, recovered and then stolen again
A Winnipeg woman said she can only laugh at her bad luck after her car was stolen in November, recovered – and then it was stolen again.
-
Rally marks International Day Against Police Brutality in Winnipeg
A rally took over the steps of Winnipeg city hall to mark the International Day Against Police Brutality.
-
'Take away as many barriers': event giving free identification to people in need
The Seven Oaks School Division in Winnipeg is holding an event on Friday evening to provide people with free birth certificates and social insurance numbers.
Saskatoon
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death in a Sask. home
RCMP are investigating a suspicious death after a 26-year-old man from Patuanak, Sask. was found dead in a home.
-
Two Ontario men charged with drug trafficking in Sask.
Two Ontario men have been charged with drug trafficking in Prince Albert, police said.
-
'Deeply disheartening': Sask. mom worried teachers' job action will disrupt provincial high school basketball championship
Saskatchewan’s provincial high school basketball championship known as Hoopla, could face disruptions next week due to ongoing teachers’ job action.
Regina
-
Suspicious package call in south Regina determined to be hoax: police
An investigation is underway following a suspicious package call at a business in Regina’s south end on Friday morning.
-
Riders sign Fiesta Bowl record-holding QB Jack Coan
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the signing of Fiesta Bowl record-holding quarterback Jack Coan on Friday.
-
Sask. Party support at lowest point in 4 years, according to Angus Reid poll
Support for the Saskatchewan Party is at its lowest point in four years despite the party still being preferred on top issues, according to a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute.
Kelowna
-
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
-
Seriously injured man found on B.C. highway in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after man was found with serious injuries on the side of the highway Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Man who posed as cop during deadly Vancouver home invasion sentenced to 7 years
A man who posed as a police officer during a 2021 home invasion that left a Vancouver senior dead has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
-
Strike action possible at Vancouver International Airport amid spring break travel rush
Strike action could be possible during a spring break travel rush at Vancouver International Airport after food-service workers voted in favour of it Thursday.
-
Mounties searching for missing man last seen on boat off Vancouver Island
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a man who was last seen on a boat near Ladysmith, B.C., one week ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties arrest suspect after alleged sexual assault, indecent exposure in Langford, B.C.
A 27-year-old man is facing possible charges of sexual assault, indecent exposure and obstructing a police officer after allegedly exposing himself to residents and assaulting a woman on Vancouver Island.
-
Victoria council approves 25 per cent pay hike. Here's how much councillors will make
City councillors in Victoria have voted themselves a 25 per cent pay hike, adding just over $13,000 to each councillor's annual remuneration.
-
Mounties searching for missing man last seen on boat off Vancouver Island
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for a man who was last seen on a boat near Ladysmith, B.C., one week ago.