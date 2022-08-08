Forest fire has been burning for close to two weeks in central Newfoundland
A state of emergency remains in place for central Newfoundland, as well as a provincewide outdoor fire ban, as a long-burning forest fire continues to grow.
The state of emergency initially covered the areas of Grand Falls-Windsor, Bishop's Falls and the Connaigre Peninsula, but was extended to the area of Botwood on Sunday afternoon.
Premier Andrew Furey said the current predictive path of the blaze itself does not directly impact any communities, but changing wind patterns were making the situation difficult to handle.
At a news conference Sunday alongside Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture Minister Derrick Bragg and Department of Natural Resources Incident Commander Craig Coady, Furey said conditions changed over 36 hours, and they were concerned about significant smoke impact.
Coady said the wildfires will most likely continue to burn out of control due to the weather conditions, which have been complicating firefighting efforts.
The fire has been burning for close to two weeks in central Newfoundland and has prompted road closures, including the Bay d'Espoir Highway, which is the only road connecting the communities of Harbour Breton, Hermitage and Conne River to the Trans-Canada Highway, the main thoroughfare across the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Heat warnings still in place for several provinces across the country
Environment Canada has extended heat warnings in a number of provinces, as unseasonably hot conditions continue across the country.
Forest fire has been burning for close to two weeks in central Newfoundland
A state of emergency remains in place for central Newfoundland, as well as a provincewide outdoor fire ban, as a long-burning forest fire continues to grow.
China extends threatening military exercises around Taiwan
China said Monday it was extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict in a region crucial to global trade.
Occupancy exceeded: Banff, Alta., home possessed more than 40 beds
Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property, saying the maximum number of occupants of the facility 'was exceeded.'
How to get into the housing market if you're gen Z or millennial
For millennial and gen Z Canadians, owning a home in this real estate market might seem like a pipe dream. In an exclusive column for CTVNews,ca personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers some strategies to consider if you can’t afford the housing market yet.
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street
Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead
More human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday.
U.S. sheriff stocking county's schools with AR-15 rifles
When schools in one North Carolina county reopen later this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter.
Toronto
-
Masks will not be mandatory in Ontario schools next semester
Students in Ontario schools will not be required to wear masks come the fall semester, the Ministry of Education confirmed Monday.
-
Here are 5 things to keep an eye out for as Ontario MPPs return to Queen’s Park
Here's what you need to know as Ontario's politicians return to Queen's Park.
-
Suspect already in handcuffs stole Toronto police SUV with two dogs inside
A suspect already in handcuffs managed to overpower a Toronto police officer and steal their SUV, sending police on a wild early morning chase in the city’s midtown area on Monday.
Calgary
-
2 homes in northeast Calgary damaged in fire
Calgary firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire in a northeast community on Sunday and officials say two homes were damaged.
-
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street
Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
-
Occupancy exceeded: Banff, Alta., home possessed more than 40 beds
Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property, saying the maximum number of occupants of the facility 'was exceeded.'
Montreal
-
Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
-
Suspect apprehended after man found dead at bottom of stairs in Montreal
A suspect has been apprehended by Montreal police (SPVM) following the death of a 37-year-old man, who appears to have fallen down a flight of stairs.
-
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
Edmonton
-
No Stanley Cup? No problem. Canadiens fan makes near-exact replica using 3D printer
The Montreal Canadiens haven't brought the Stanley Cup home since 1993 -- but a very convincing replica is sitting in a garage in Boisbriand, Que., about 35 km northwest of Montreal.
-
Province promises cash to relocate Athabasca University staff
Alberta’s Advanced Education minister says he is willing to help Athabasca University with whatever it wants – including money – to relocate 500 employees to the small town that's the school's namesake, but says the school has not stepped up.
-
Suspicious death in northeast Edmonton under investigation
Edmonton police are investigating after a woman died and a second person was injured following an incident in northeast Edmonton Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 69-400 expected to be closed for hours due to crash
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Ba Sa Gim Road in Shawanaga First Nation and Nobel on Monday morning following a crash, police say.
-
Occupancy exceeded: Banff, Alta., home possessed more than 40 beds
Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property, saying the maximum number of occupants of the facility 'was exceeded.'
-
Suspect already in handcuffs stole Toronto police SUV with two dogs inside
A suspect already in handcuffs managed to overpower a Toronto police officer and steal their SUV, sending police on a wild early morning chase in the city’s midtown area on Monday.
London
-
Heat warning remains in effect Monday: Environment Canada
Most of southwestern Ontario remains under a heat warning, and London-Middlesex is no exception, as temperatures are expected to reach 40 C with the humidex Monday.
-
Chatham-Kent woman charged with mischief after allegedly throwing brick into home
A 22-year-old Chatham-Kent woman has been charged by police after she allegedly threw a brick through a window early Sunday morning.
-
Here are 5 things to keep an eye out for as Ontario MPPs return to Queen’s Park
Here's what you need to know as Ontario's politicians return to Queen's Park.
Winnipeg
-
'I want to move out': Police investigate River East shooting
Winnipeg Police are looking into a reported shooting early Sunday morning in River East.
-
Mosquito trap counts high in Winnipeg as city begins fogging
A city-wide average of 88 mosquitoes per trap on Saturday is prompting the City of Winnipeg to start fogging for adults.
-
West End fire sends one firefighter to hospital
A fire in Winnipeg’s West End on Sunday evening sent one firefighter to hospital.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Chiarelli promises property tax freeze in first year if elected mayor of Ottawa
Bob Chiarelli is promising to freeze property taxes and fees in the first year of his mandate if elected mayor of Ottawa this fall, saying he believes efficiencies can be found in the city's multi-billion dollar budget to cover costs.
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | Ottawa could see additional 50 mm of rain by Monday night
A rainfall warning remains in effect for the city of Ottawa, with Environment Canada warning the capital could see an additional 50 mm of rain by Monday night.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Bus trip cancellations expected to continue this week, OC Transpo warns
OC Transpo is advising customers to prepare for more bus trip cancellations today and this week, as the transit service deals with a staffing shortage caused by summer vacations and sick leave absences.
Saskatoon
-
'We're overwhelmed': Thousands attend Saskatoon Filipino Music and Food Fest
When Chris Rod and other fellow organizers first met three years ago to discuss what would become The Saskatchewan Filipino Music and Food Street Fest, he never imagined what he saw all weekend at Kiwanis Memorial Park.
-
Two-year-old child found safe in Regina, Amber Alert ends
A two-year-old child from Regina has been found safe, following an alleged abduction and Amber Alert.
-
Body discovered on Ahtahakoop Cree Nation likely connected to missing person: Sask. RCMP
Sask. RCMP received a report that the body of an adult man had been discovered on Aug 6. on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.
Vancouver
-
'Angry and insulted': B.C. nurse speaks out after workplace assault, racist remark
A nurse working in one of B.C.'s short-staffed hospitals is speaking out after she says she was assaulted by a patient who made a racist remark.
-
West Vancouver fire engulfs home, prompts road closure on major route
Smoke from a fire that engulfed a home in West Vancouver could be seen from kilometres away Sunday afternoon, as crews closed a major road to fight the blaze.
-
'We just want to go home': Evacuee overwhelmed as wildfire spreads in B.C.'s south Okanagan
Marty Marchand is one of the hundreds of Olalla, B.C. residents who were ordered to leave their homes this week because of the aggressive, out-of-control Keremeos Creek wildfire.
Regina
-
Two-year-old child found safe in Regina, Amber Alert ends
A two-year-old child from Regina has been found safe, following an alleged abduction and Amber Alert.
-
Apple Maps to go forward with image collection of several Sask. communities
Sask. residents living in the province’s major centres may witness some surveying being done by Apple Maps in the coming weeks.
-
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries sailings cancelled Sunday night due to lack of crew
BC Ferries cancelled two sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland on Sunday because of a lack of crew, and several other sailings to and from Salt Spring Island were also cancelled.
-
Standoff in Cumberland neighbourhood ends 'safely,' RCMP say
Heavily armed Mounties responded to a home in Cumberland, B.C. Sunday morning for what they described as an "ongoing police incident at a residence."
-
Police release new photo of Victoria man missing for more than a week
Police in Victoria have released a new photo of a missing 63-year-old man last seen in the city's downtown more than a week ago.