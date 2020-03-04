HALIFAX -- A former police chief in Nova Scotia has been sentenced to 15 months in jail for sexually exploiting a 17-year-old girl.

John Collyer, former chief of the Bridgewater Police Service, was found guilty in October 2019 of one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

However, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Mona Lynch ordered a conditional stay on the sexual assault conviction, based on the principle that an accused cannot be convicted of two offences arising from the same actions.

Collyer was holding hands with his wife when he arrived at court Wednesday morning.

He declined to address the court, but his victim and her mother both read victim impact statements.

A publication ban is in effect to protect the victim’s identity.

The young woman told the court that Collyer lied and she wishes she never met him.

“I will never let what you did to me bring me down,” she said.

Her mother told the court that she is drained, exhausted, and feels like a failure.

“I feel like he victimized my whole family,” she said. “I could never make anyone fully understand how I feel.”

Collyer was first charged in May 2017 and suspended from the Bridgewater Police Service shortly afterwards.

The 26-year veteran of the police force was tried last year. During his trial, court heard that Collyer groomed the girl for a sexual relationship and later sexually assaulted her in his car in 2016.

The Crown and defence had submitted a joint recommendation for a 15-month sentence, followed by probation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Natasha Pace and The Canadian Press