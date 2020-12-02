KENTVILLE, N.S. -- A former tennis instructor from Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley has been sentenced to two years probation for sexual offences involving a 15-year-old boy.

Aaron Byron Cumberland, 30, was sentenced Tuesday on charges of luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child and offering invitations to sexual touching after being found guilty in October.

The sentencing comes with a long list of conditions, including lifetime registration with the sex offender registry.

The court has also imposed a two-year social media ban and prohibited all contact with anyone under the age of 16.

Cumberland worked as a tennis coach in the Kentville, N.S., area before first being charged with luring a child in November 2017.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to illegally entering the United States after being apprehended by U.S. border patrol officers in northern Maine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020.