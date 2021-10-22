Former Sydney, N.S. Wendy’s manager gets prison sentence for sexual assault
A former fast-food restaurant supervisor in Cape Breton has been sentenced to two years in prison and three years probation for sexually assaulting five former female employees.
David Macdonald, 25, who worked at Wendy's on Welton Street in Sydney, N.S., had previously plead guilty to the assaults, which occured over a period of about a year when he was a shift supervisor at the restaurant.
He was arrested in August 2020.
More to come.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alec Baldwin fired shot from prop gun on movie set that killed woman: sheriff
Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western and killed the cinematographer, officials said. The director of the movie was wounded, and authorities are investigating what happened.
Who was Halyna Hutchins? Tributes paid to director of photography killed by prop gun
The film industry has been left shocked and in mourning after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set when actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm.
Canada no longer advising against non-essential travel, first time since March 2020
The Canadian government has quietly lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel, marking the first time since March 2020 that the notice has been lifted. 'Be aware that although you are better protected against serious illness if you are vaccinated, you may still be at risk of infection from the virus that causes COVID-19,' the updated advisory states.
Premier Doug Ford to release strategy for moving beyond Step 3 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to release the province's long-term COVID-19 reopening strategy Friday afternoon.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90 per cent effective in kids
Kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group.
Queen Elizabeth II back at castle following hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II was back at Windsor Castle on Friday and in good spirits after revelations that she spent the night in a London hospital earlier this week.
Raw onions recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says red, white, and yellow raw onions from Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagne, Bloc MP and new mom, ready for first foray into federal politics
Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagne is joining the House of Commons for the first time as the MP for Terrebonne, Que., while also balancing being a new mother.
A notebook found near Brian Laundrie's remains could answer some key questions, experts say
Many questions remain unanswered following the death of Brian Laundrie. But crime experts say the notebook found near his remains in a Florida nature reserve park may shed some light on the circumstances of his disappearance and the violent death of his fiancee Gabby Petito.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 492 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 492 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 12 more deaths due to the disease.
-
Premier Doug Ford to release strategy for moving beyond Step 3 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to release the province's long-term COVID-19 reopening strategy Friday afternoon.
-
Oshawa woman charged in crash that killed 17-year-old high-school student
A 40-year-old Oshawa woman has been charged in a collision that took the life of a 17-year-old high school student in Toronto earlier this week.
Calgary
-
Coun. Sean Chu defies calls to step down despite outrage over admitted sexual contact with teenage girl
Embattled Calgary Coun. Sean Chu said during a press conference on Thursday that he will not resign.
-
Inglewood bicycle pump track to debut this weekend
Cyclists in Calgary are hours away from having a new pump track at their disposal.
-
Vote that re-elected Sean Chu to Ward 4 stands: Returning officer
Election officials have denied four separate requests for recounts for Monday's civic election, including in Ward 4, the race that re-elected Coun. Sean Chu.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 770 COVID-19 cases, gradual return of surgeries and procedures begins
Alberta reported 770 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as pressure on the health care system starts to ease.
-
McDavid scores 200th goal in Oilers' 5-1 win over Coyotes
Connor McDavid scored twice to eclipse 200 career goals and had an assist, Zach Hyman had two goals and the Edmonton Oilers remained undefeated with a 5-1 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night.
-
Albertans can't yet use Canada's vaccine passport system for international travel
Alberta’s current proof of vaccination system does not yet meet the national standards announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday, but is expected to before the holiday season.
Montreal
-
Montreal doctor says he was 'brutally' tackled by police at home over parking ticket
A doctor and McGill professor stopped in a no-parking zone in Mount-Royal on Tuesday. It ended with police entering his home, handcuffing him and dragging him out the door in front of his daughters, he says.
-
Kahnawake 'repulsed' by Quebec's response to Montreal Canadiens' land acknowledgement
An Indigenous land acknowledgement from the Montreal Canadiens last week sent shockwaves through Quebec, with bipartisan backlash from politicians who called the Habs' statement false.
-
Raw onions recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says red, white, and yellow raw onions from Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
Ottawa
-
Slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Friday
Ontario health officials are reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Friday.
-
Premier Doug Ford to release strategy for moving beyond Step 3 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to release the province's long-term COVID-19 reopening strategy Friday afternoon.
-
Shopify engages private firm to support search for executive reported missing in Ottawa
Brett O'Grady, 35, was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 14. He was last seen in the area of Avro Circle in the east end.
London
-
Premier Doug Ford to release strategy for moving beyond Step 3 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to release the province's long-term COVID-19 reopening strategy Friday afternoon.
-
St. Marys resident charged with murder of 25-day-old baby in 1985
A 62-year-old St. Marys resident has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the death of a baby more than 35 years ago.
-
Raw onions recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says red, white, and yellow raw onions from Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police charge man with impaired driving after hitting person in wheelchair
A 54-year-old man is being charged with impaired driving after striking someone in a wheelchair, Sault police say.
-
Simcoe Muskoka sees season's first snowfall
Some residents across Simcoe Muskoka woke up to a first glimpse of winter Friday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 492 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 492 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 12 more deaths due to the disease.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba community left shaken following two-day manhunt for high-risk suspect
Following a manhunt that spanned two days, Manitoba RCMP arrested a suspect deemed a high risk to the general public.
-
Alec Baldwin fired shot from prop gun on movie set that killed woman: sheriff
Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western and killed the cinematographer, officials said. The director of the movie was wounded, and authorities are investigating what happened.
-
Number of direct-care workers on unpaid leave continues to climb
The number of direct-care workers in the province who are on unpaid leave continues to grow.
Saskatoon
-
5 sobering details from Saskatchewan's COVID-19 data and modelling
On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan government released its COVID-19 data and modelling which projects what the coming weeks and months could look like in a province that currently has the highest coronavirus-related death rate in Canada.
-
'Full-blown crisis': Sask. doctors' association calls for gathering limits to fight COVID-19
Indoor gathering limits for private and public events must be implemented immediately as a public health order, according to the Saskatchewan Medical Association.
-
355 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., as province reports 800 total related deaths
Two more Saskatchewan residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 800.
Regina
-
Police investigate Regina's 11th homicide
Regina police have launched an investigation into the city’s 11th homicide of 2021.
-
Canada no longer advising against non-essential travel, first time since March 2020
The Canadian government has quietly lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel, marking the first time since March 2020 that the notice has been lifted. 'Be aware that although you are better protected against serious illness if you are vaccinated, you may still be at risk of infection from the virus that causes COVID-19,' the updated advisory states.
-
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
Vancouver
-
Final COVID-19 case update of the week coming after B.C. tops 200,000 infections
B.C.'s health ministry will get one more COVID-19 update before the weekend, the day after the province topped 200,000 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
-
Canada no longer advising against non-essential travel, first time since March 2020
The Canadian government has quietly lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel, marking the first time since March 2020 that the notice has been lifted. 'Be aware that although you are better protected against serious illness if you are vaccinated, you may still be at risk of infection from the virus that causes COVID-19,' the updated advisory states.
-
'They can get up to 100 lbs.': Massive salmon caught in B.C. all part of conservation program
It appears one B.C. hatchery program is off to a promising start, by the size of the Chinook salmon they’ve been pulling in from the Wannock River near Bella Bella.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 61 new COVID-19 cases
Health officials identified 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday as hundreds of coronavirus cases remain active in the region.
-
Emergency dispatchers brace for first big storm of the season on Vancouver Island
An expected 'cyclone bomb' has emergency responders bracing for an increase in activity as the storm moves onto Vancouver Island Thursday and into the weekend.
-
Campbell River, B.C. whale-watching guide fined $10K for orca encounter
A whale-watching guide on Vancouver Island has been fined thousands of dollars for getting too close to a pod of orcas.