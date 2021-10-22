Former Sydney, N.S. Wendy’s manager gets prison sentence for sexual assault

SYDNEY, N,S, -

A former fast-food restaurant supervisor in Cape Breton has been sentenced to two years in prison and three years probation for sexually assaulting five former female employees.

David Macdonald, 25, who worked at Wendy's on Welton Street in Sydney, N.S., had previously plead guilty to the assaults, which occured over a period of about a year when he was a shift supervisor at the restaurant.

He was arrested in August 2020.

