Former Sydney, N.S. Wendy’s manager gets prison sentence for sexual assault

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada no longer advising against non-essential travel, first time since March 2020

The Canadian government has quietly lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel, marking the first time since March 2020 that the notice has been lifted. 'Be aware that although you are better protected against serious illness if you are vaccinated, you may still be at risk of infection from the virus that causes COVID-19,' the updated advisory states.

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island