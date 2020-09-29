HALIFAX -- Four people are facing charges after Cape Breton Regional Police searched three properties in connection with an investigation into organized crime allegedly involving two outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Officers executed a search warrant at two homes on Phalen Road in Glace Bay, N.S., on Friday. Police say they seized $120,000 worth of drugs, including 600 grams of cocaine, shatter (cannabis resin), Ritalin, hash, and $12,000 in cash, from the homes.

Police also seized clothing affiliated to the Black Pistons and arrested two men.

Officers executed another search warrant at an address on McKeen Street, which police say has been identified as the home of the Black Pistons and Outlaws motorcycle clubs.

Police arrested two more men on weapons and liquor charges and seized the Black Pistons and Outlaws clothing they were wearing.

Colton Ben Kiley, 31, of Glace Bay is facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking in Ritalin and possession of property obtained by crime. Kiley is due to appear in Sydney provincial court on Tuesday.

David Kyri King, 46, of Glace Bay, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and the illegal sale of alcohol under the Liquor Control Act. King is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Nov. 9.

Andrew Jim Roberts, 36, of Glace Bay has been charged with numerous breaches of previous court-ordered conditions. He is due to appear in Sydney provincial court on Nov. 16.

Police allege Kiley, King and Roberts are all associated with the Black Pistons and Outlaws motorcycle gangs.

A fourth person, who police say is not associated with the motorcycle clubs, is facing drug charges in connection with the searches and seizures.

Joseph Gerard Sparrow, 62, of Glace Bay, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking in Ritalin and possession of property obtained by crime. He is due to appear in Sydney provincial court on Oct. 26.

Police say they continue to investigate these groups and their potential link to organized crime. Anyone with information that could aid their investigation is asked to contact police at 902-563-5151 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.