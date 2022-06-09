Four men face charges after home, car struck by bullets in Dartmouth last month

Four men are facing charges in connection with a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., last month.

Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of shots fired near Roleika Drive and Churchill Court on May 26 around 5 p.m.

Police say three men in a vehicle and a man who was on foot had exchanged gunfire.

Bullets hit a home and a parked vehicle, but police say no injuries were reported.

On Monday, Halifax police and the RCMP searched homes on Regent Drive and Lakecrest Drive in Dartmouth.

Police say three men were arrested without incident.

On Thursday, police say they arrested a fourth man in Halifax without incident.

Shemar Leroy Willis, 21, was set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday to face charges of:

careless use of a firearm

pointing a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

discharging a firearm

N'Taylen Willis, 23, is set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to face charges of:

discharging a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

possession of a firearm contrary to a court order

failing to surrender firearms contrary to a court order

Devrandre Qwa’Taylan Terqriez Willis, 21, is set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to face charges of discharging a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm in motor vehicle.

Santieo Carvell Downey, 31, is set to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date to face a charge of accessory after the fact.