P.E.I. freezes public transit fares until 2025 in an effort to attract new riders

Prince Edward Island is once again freezing public transit fares.

A news release from the province says it’s spending $1 million to keep transit rates at June 2022 levels in an effort to ensure Islanders continue to have affordable transportation options and to attract more passengers.

This will mean one-way trips will cost $2 and all transit routes are free for children and students k-12.

Monthly transit passes are also available for $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and post-secondary students. The province says rates will remain in place until March 31, 2025.

“Affordable fares and higher ridership move us towards our goal of becoming a net zero province," said Steven Myers, minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action, in the news release.

"Public transit is a great alternative to driving and helps take more cars off of our roads.”

Katie MacLeod moved to P.E.I. in 2023 and uses the Island's public transit multiple days a week.

She says P.E.I.'s rates are "by far, the most affordable."

“A monthly pass for $20 is less expensive than gas for one day of driving and you don’t have to worry about winter weather," said MacLeod.

"I work in downtown Charlottetown and it’s very convenient. There are no transfers so it’s a direct ride. I don’t have to worry about paying for parking, or wear and tear and gas. It’s also environmentally friendly.”

Seasonal public transit service to Cavendish from Charlottetown and Summerside will run from June 17 to Sept. 2. The province says seats for this service can be booked starting Friday.

The province says the Island-wide transit system, which was launched in October 2021, has provided more than 210,000 one-way passenger trips, removing 220 personal-use vehicles from Island roads each day.

The complete rural transit schedule can be found online for viewing or to reserve seats.

City transit routes and schedules for Charlottetown, Stratford and Cornwall are also available online.

