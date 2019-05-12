

CTV Atlantic





Four people were rescued by a fishing vessel after getting in trouble while boating in Lunenburg County on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP say at around 3:45 p.m., two teenage boys started drifting away in a dingy near Crescent Beach.

Two men in a kayak attempted to rescue the teens, but then got into trouble themselves while in the water.

A fishing vessel in the area helped get all four people out of the water.

Officials say there were minor injuries as a result of the incident.