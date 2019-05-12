Featured
Four rescued by fishing vessel in Lunenburg County
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, May 12, 2019 6:05PM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, May 12, 2019 6:52PM ADT
Four people were rescued by a fishing vessel after getting in trouble while boating in Lunenburg County on Saturday afternoon.
RCMP say at around 3:45 p.m., two teenage boys started drifting away in a dingy near Crescent Beach.
Two men in a kayak attempted to rescue the teens, but then got into trouble themselves while in the water.
A fishing vessel in the area helped get all four people out of the water.
Officials say there were minor injuries as a result of the incident.