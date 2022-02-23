Fredericton businesswoman enters New Brunswick’s Liberal leadership race

A Fredericton businesswoman is the latest candidate to enter the Liberal leadership race in New Brunswick.

Susan Holt is the fifth person to launch a campaign to replace Kevin Vickers as the leader of the New Brunswick Liberal Party.

“As an experienced, bilingual New Brunswick leader, Susan has connections to all corners of the province,” said Brit Mockler, a spokesperson for Holt’s campaign, in a news release.

Mockler says Holt has spent a decade in roles aimed at improving the New Brunswick business community as CEO of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce and the New Brunswick Business Council and is currently the chief growth officer for PLATO Testing.

“As I connect with New Brunswickers, I hear the same thing: times have been really hard, and people feel left out of the decisions that affect them and the systems that are supposed to support us. Politics, as usual, isn’t working anymore,” said Holt in a news release.

“I want a future with better representation for you, your family, and for the next generation. I think we need new politics, ‘politics Unusual’, where leaders bring open ears, open minds, open hearts, with open doors to serve all New Brunswickers. New Brunswickers deserve transparent, authentic, empathetic leadership that truly cares.”

According to Mockler, Holt has served her community for decades as a donor, volunteer, and board member, with organizations like the Fredericton Homeless Shelters and the NB Association for Community Living.

“I have a vision for a New Brunswick where everyone has an affordable place to call home, where we’re an environmental leader powered by clean energy, a place where Indigenous Peoples are respected, a place where neighbours and communities are empowered within a strong democracy, a place where bold ideas drive a robust economy, a place where everyone has access to the services they need, and feels like NB is a place that we are all proud to call home,” said Holt.

A leadership convention has been set for Aug. 6 at the Fredericton Convention Centre.