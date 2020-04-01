FREDERICTON -- A Fredericton cab company says one of its drivers has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company’s co-owner, George Youssef, says because of their dispatch software, they were able to track down everyone who was in the vehicle, and contact them right away.

Public Health says it’s aware of the case and confirms the driver was in contact with a passenger that had tested positive.

“That driver was in contact with a traveller they picked up at the airport,” said spokesperson Anne Mooers. “Public Health has been working with the cab company to identify anyone who had been in close contact with the driver.”

The Fredericton International Airport confirmed a passenger who had tested positive for the virus was on Sunwing Flight 169 from Punta Cana to Fredericton on March 18.

We have been made aware that a passenger who has now tested positive for COVID-19 passed through the Fredericton International Airport on March 18, arriving on Sunwing flight 169 from Punta Cana to Fredericton. — Fredericton International Airport (@yfcairport) March 27, 2020

Youssef says his biggest concern is the health and safety of his drivers and that misinformation spread on social media has put a lot of stress on his employees.

Youssef also said none of his other employees had come into contact with the driver.

“If they weren’t healthy, they wouldn’t be driving,” he said.

Over the last month, the company has directed drivers to wear masks and gloves, wipe down the inside and outside of vehicles after each passenger, and asking that passengers sit in the back seat.

Youssef also said he’s advised any of his drivers that if they don’t feel safe, they don’t have to drive.

Right now, he has about a dozen drivers on the roads – mostly taking people to the grocery store or pharmacy.

New Brunswick announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 81.