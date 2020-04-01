HALIFAX -- There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and the province has extended the state of emergency for two more weeks.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, announced the new cases during a news conference in Fredericton on Wednesday afternoon.

This brings the province's total to 81. Russell says of 81 cases, 43 have travelled outside the province within 14 days of being diagnosed, 22 are close contacts of those people who travelled, three are cases of community transmission, and the remaining 13 cases are under investigation.

Four people are being treated in hospital and 14 people have recovered from the virus. In order to be deemed "recovered" people need to have two negative tests back to back. As of Wednesday afternoon, public health officials had conducted 500 tests in the last 24 hours.

Russell said the new cases are in four zones of the province.

Zone 1: two cases between the ages of 20 and 59;

Zone 2: three cases between the ages of 40 and 69;

Zone 3: four cases between the ages of 30 and 59; and,

Zone 5: two cases between the ages of 50 and 69.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said the state of emergency has been extended for another 14 days. He said the province will re-evaluate in two weeks and itt will be extended at that time if needed.

Russell also talked about the province's supply of personal protective equipment.

"I am confident we have what we need," Russell said. "But we have to maintain our supplies." Russell asks that members of the public do not obtain masks meant for the healthcare sector."

Russell said it's important that people not buy equipment that they don't need. She said if people are following physical distancing guidelines and using proper hygiene, they don't need a mask.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it's important to protect those who are protecting us," Russell said, referring to health-care workers, paramedics, lab techs, and people who provide other important essential services. "They work hard every day and provide care to those who become ill and they are putting themselves in harm's way."

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said the rush to buy personal protective equipment by the public is similar to what he referred to as the "toilet paper syndrome" which saw people stockpiling toilet paper early on in the pandemic

"You don't need a garage full of toilet paper," Higgs said, and because people were unnecessarily buying that, he said public health officials wanted to discourage people from buying up supplies that would be better suited in the hands of front-line health care workers.