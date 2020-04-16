HALIFAX -- A Maritime company is answering the call to supply the entire country with the chemical needed to test for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that a New Brunswick company is ramping up its production to supply enough COVID-19 test chemicals to meet the weekly demand in all provinces.

Pat Whelan is the Chairman and CEO of Luminultra of Fredericton and says 500,000 tests per week is the starting point in Canada's effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

"We're making sure that we have that ability to ramp that up," Whelan said. "So with that in mind we're looking at some facility expansions, some additional equipment and some additional people, to meet that target for the next year."

The company's increased output will meet current demand, although an expansion in testing across the country is going to be needed before public health measures are loosened.