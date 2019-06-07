

CTV Atlantic





Police in Fredericton say a fire and sudden death at a home on the city’s south side have been deemed suspicious.

Emergency crews were called to the home on Canterbury Drive around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire fairly quickly, but a body was found inside the home.

The Fredericton Police Force has been working with the Fredericton Fire Department and coroner’s office and police now say both the fire and the death are being treated as suspicious.

Police confirm the victim is an adult male, but say they won’t be releasing his identity at this time.

Police also say they are familiar with the home and officers have responded there on different occasions.

Police are still processing the scene and say they will be in the area for the next few days.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who has video surveillance or dash-cam video from the area between 12:01 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force.